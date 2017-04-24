WCSO arrests four on drug deal gone bad

WCSO arrests four on drug deal gone bad

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Washington County News

CHIPLEY – On April 20 at 10:30 p.m. deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the Rainbow Convenience store, located Once on scene investigators made contact with the victims of the robbery, Rebecca Harris, 33, and Anthony Sanders, 23, of Southport. Harris and Sanders gave statements to investigators that they were on the way to a relative's bridal party in Wausau.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chipley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hdsb Tue blahblahblah 8
Why dont Black People tip! Tue ThomasA 8
chinese overtime Tue bend over 1
Overpaid Teachers (Oct '14) Mon Sweettea 224
The Who? (Mar '16) Mon anonymous 94
eon menckeberg (Oct '15) Apr 23 Pizza Slayer 24
Doctor for chronic pain in Panama City (Feb '10) Apr 23 Rainy 45
See all Chipley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chipley Forum Now

Chipley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chipley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Chipley, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,790 • Total comments across all topics: 280,581,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC