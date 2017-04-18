Tickets on sale now for Steel Magnolias
The Spanish Trail Playhouse will hold three performances of the play Steel Magnolias Friday, May 12; Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14. The play will be at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Spanish Trail Playhouse located at 680 Second Street in Chipley. Tickets for the show are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and for military .
