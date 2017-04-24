Suspect sought after pregnant woman slain
After discovering the body of a pregnant mother had been dumped behind an abandoned packing house, authorities are searching for a suspect, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office . The body of 25-year-old Kaycha Smith of Marianna was found Thursday morning behind an abandoned watermelon packing plant in the 5000 block of Old U.S. Road, a remote area north of Marianna.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington County News.
Add your comments below
Chipley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hooters
|3 hr
|Willie
|2
|chipley vet woodham (Jan '13)
|3 hr
|Willie
|26
|Obama's Legacy
|3 hr
|Willie
|5
|Bullying at CHS (Aug '14)
|3 hr
|Willie
|27
|sunny hill news (Jan '16)
|5 hr
|stacked and
|280
|eon menckeberg (Oct '15)
|Apr 23
|Pizza Slayer
|24
|B.C.I.S. Cemetery
|Apr 19
|Jimbo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chipley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC