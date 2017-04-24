Suspect sought after pregnant woman s...

Suspect sought after pregnant woman slain

After discovering the body of a pregnant mother had been dumped behind an abandoned packing house, authorities are searching for a suspect, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office . The body of 25-year-old Kaycha Smith of Marianna was found Thursday morning behind an abandoned watermelon packing plant in the 5000 block of Old U.S. Road, a remote area north of Marianna.

