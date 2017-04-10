Panhandle Watermelon Festival announces 2017 lineup Updated at

Panhandle Watermelon Festival announc...

Panhandle Watermelon Festival announces 2017 lineup

"For 61 years, Panhandle Watermelon Festival has offered a festival unlike any other," said PWF Chairman Colby Peel. "We could not be more excited to announce this year's two day event will include musical performances by Darryl Worley, Restless Heart, Julie Roberts and The Grascals."

