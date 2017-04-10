Missing Person in Washington County

Washington County Sheriff's Office reports missing Chipley woman. On April 10th at approximately 10:04pm, Arlita Avant Sellers, a 64 year old white female, was reported missing to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

