Letter carriers team up for 25th annual Food Drive

The United States Postal Service will team up with its letter carriers Saturday, May 13, to conduct the annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive to collect food donations and provide assistance to millions of Americans struggling with hunger. The USPS states that with the economic struggles many Americans face, the Letter Carriers' Food Drive is as critical as ever.

