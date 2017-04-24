Four arrested at Hickory Hill residen...

Four arrested at Hickory Hill residence Updated at

Holmes County Sheriff John Tate reports weeks of tips has led to the arrest of four on drug charges at a residence in the Hickory Hill community. Investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff's Office were able to collect enough probable cause Thursday to obtain a search warrant at 1677 Highway 162, the residence of Everette Smith AKA "Smitty."

