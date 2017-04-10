County to hold a super meetingsa

Local government and economic development agencies are coming together to host super meetings to address current and future needs in Washington County. West Florida Regional Planning Council, the City of Chipley, and Chipley's Community Redevelopment Agency are updating Chipley's redevelopment plan and are encouraging residents to join the agencies for a community meetings set for 9 a.m. Thursday, April 13, at the Panhandle Area Educational Consortium .

