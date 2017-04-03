Companya s expansion to bring new jobs Updated at
The upcoming expansion of Chipola Timber Harvesting, Inc. is set to bring a new office, warehouse, and jobs to the area. The Washington County Planning Commission approved a development order this week for a 13.4-acre tract located off State Road 90, near County Road 277 in Chipley.
