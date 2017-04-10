Community Egg Hunt is Wednesday
Chipley will host the annual Community Easter Egg Hunt from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at Shivers Park. The egg hunt is for children ages birth to fifth grade.
