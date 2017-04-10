Chipola students recognized for academic excellence
Chipola College officials recognized the accomplishments of two students, Elizabeth Varnum and Jayde Smelcer, at a press conference at the college Tuesday, April 11. Both students were recently named Coca-Cola Academic Team Gold Scholars. Both are members of the All-Florida Academic Team sponsored by Phi Theta Kappa and USA Today.
