Chipola students recognized for acade...

Chipola students recognized for academic excellence

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Washington County News

Chipola College officials recognized the accomplishments of two students, Elizabeth Varnum and Jayde Smelcer, at a press conference at the college Tuesday, April 11. Both students were recently named Coca-Cola Academic Team Gold Scholars. Both are members of the All-Florida Academic Team sponsored by Phi Theta Kappa and USA Today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chipley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hells Angels To Start First Chapter In Florida (Jun '08) 4 hr Slice 272
Is Sunny Hills worth living in? Wed Moss Hill Road Re... 31
Washington county Sheriff's department Apr 11 old timer 12
News Man accused of kicking over stroller containing... Apr 10 Spun Bearing 5
Foster Folly is Biased (Sep '10) Apr 10 Vlad Putin 273
Chipley Football Apr 10 Martha Graham 3
Young's Piggly Wiggly - Chipley PRICES ARE UP (Jul '16) Apr 10 Brad Wilkerson 18
See all Chipley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chipley Forum Now

Chipley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chipley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Chipley, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,579 • Total comments across all topics: 280,286,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC