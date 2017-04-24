Chipley teens arrested for burglary
It took the Chipley Police Department less than a day to identify and arrest two Chipley teens in connection to a burglary that took place at a Fifth Street residence. Chipley Police officers responded to 632 Fifth Street Friday, April 21, after the resident discovered someone had entered the home on a previous date and removed items valued at more than $300.
