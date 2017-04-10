Chipley man critically injured in ped...

Chipley man critically injured in pedestrian crash

A man struck by a car at the Gayle's Trails crosswalk on State Road 79 late Tuesday night was in critical condition Wednesday morning at Bay Medical Center. Panama City Beach police said they were called to the location at 11:29 p.m. in reference to a pedestrian-involved traffic crash with injuries.

