Chipley High grada s killer found guilty

A seafood vendor employee was convicted Thursday of murder for fatally stabbing a co-worker with a “decorative sword” over gumbo seasoning. Orlando Ricardo Thompson, 27, was found guilty of second-degree murder as charged in the June 2015 death of 33-year-old former Chipley resident Caleb Joshua Halley, who at one time had portrayed “Chief Osceola,” FSU football's mascot.

