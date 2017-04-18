Chipley High grada s killer found guilty
A seafood vendor employee was convicted Thursday of murder for fatally stabbing a co-worker with a “decorative sword” over gumbo seasoning. Orlando Ricardo Thompson, 27, was found guilty of second-degree murder as charged in the June 2015 death of 33-year-old former Chipley resident Caleb Joshua Halley, who at one time had portrayed “Chief Osceola,” FSU football's mascot.
