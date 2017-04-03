Case against a The Chipley Fivea move...

Case against a The Chipley Fivea moves to federal court

PANAMA CITY – The five former Washington County prison guards who conspired to attack a shackled prisoner as an act of jailhouse retaliation now have a trial date in the federal lawsuit filed by the inmate. A trial date in the lawsuit of Jeremiah L. Tatum, 33, has been scheduled for January of next year in the Panama City federal courthouse.

