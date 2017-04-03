Caryville man arrested for multiple f...

Caryville man arrested for multiple felonies

CHIPLEY – Around 11 p.m. April 4, investigators with the Washington County Drug Task Force observed a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am on Highway 90 in Chipley. The vehicle had been reported as stolen out of Holmes County.

