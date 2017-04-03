a ArtKidDooa is Saturday
What do you get when you combine kids and creativity? Find out from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, April 8, when ArtKidDoo returns to Shivers Park in Chipley. “Families can bring their children to Shivers Park and spend time experiencing the creative process in a variety of mediums including drawing and painting, collage, music , dance, storytelling and drama,” said Lynne Eldridge Executive Director of the ELCNWF.
