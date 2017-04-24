a A good conversationa : Leaders discuss future in first-ever a super councila

a A good conversationa : Leaders disc...

Three Washington County governmental agencies came together Tuesday for the county's first-ever "super council" session in an effort to take a proactive stance on meeting the current and future needs of the county. Hosted by the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, the meeting took place at the Panhandle Area Educational Consortium and included the Washington County Board of Commissioners, Washington County School Board, and Chipley City Council.

