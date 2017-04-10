2 arrested for burglary, grand theft

2 arrested for burglary, grand theft

1 hr ago

Two Chipley residents are facing charges of burglary and grand theft in connection with a theft that took place at a Bonnet Pond Road residence in Vernon. It was determined that multiple items, valued in excess of $300, were removed from an outbuilding located on the victim's property while the victim was away from home.

