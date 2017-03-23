Warrant service leads to more charges for Chipley duo Updated at

Warrant service leads to more charges...

Two Chipley residents racked up additional felony charges after they were discovered to be possession of illegal drugs when Washington County Sheriff's deputies arrived at their residence to serve existing warrants. Deputies arrived at a shed on Twin Pond Road shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, March 24, after receiving information that two suspects with felony warrants were residing at the location.

