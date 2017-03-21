Vernona s Christon Birge debuts with ...

Vernona s Christon Birge debuts with a Deliriousa Updated at

Washington County News

It's fair to say rising country star Christon Birge fell in love with music at an early age - and that his Washington County roots continue to influence his songwriting, as reflected in his now-released single, "Delirious." The Vernon resident wrote and co-produced the playful country love song at Studio 812 in Lynn Haven, collaborating on the track with two-time ACM Steel Guitarist of the Year winner, Mike Johnson.

