Undercover sting leads to drug arrests
Christy Tregre, 44, and Tarah Bergeron, 32, both of Paradise, Louisiana, were staying in Panama City Beach for Spring Break when they made contact with a Washington County undercover investigator in the early morning hours of March 15. The women initiated the transaction, planning a meeting for the purpose of trading hydrocodone, also known as Lortab, in exchange for methamphetamine. The undercover investigator met the suspects in Ebro, near the Ebro Motel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington County News.
Add your comments below
Chipley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truth about chipley. (Feb '13)
|10 hr
|New Day
|144
|Sunny Hills/Oak Hill taxpayers getting screwed! (Oct '13)
|Tue
|Moss Hill Road Re...
|193
|Chipley Football
|Tue
|Chipley Fan
|1
|sunny hill news (Jan '16)
|Mon
|get rid of civ ass
|271
|Foster Folly is Biased (Sep '10)
|Mar 12
|Jethro
|272
|Jeff James (Apr '15)
|Mar 11
|LAM
|4
|washington county growing
|Mar 7
|swampman
|45
Find what you want!
Search Chipley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC