Undercover sting leads to drug arrests

54 min ago

Christy Tregre, 44, and Tarah Bergeron, 32, both of Paradise, Louisiana, were staying in Panama City Beach for Spring Break when they made contact with a Washington County undercover investigator in the early morning hours of March 15. The women initiated the transaction, planning a meeting for the purpose of trading hydrocodone, also known as Lortab, in exchange for methamphetamine. The undercover investigator met the suspects in Ebro, near the Ebro Motel.

