Traffic Stop Leaves On Arrested on Drug Charges

Washington County Sheriff's Office reports the arrest of a local Vernon woman after a traffic stop reveals marijuana packaged for re-sale. The arrest of 19 year old Hannah Shepherd came after Deputy White observed a vehicle traveling around Vernon in a manner that caused concern.

