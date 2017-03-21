Suspicious Vehicle Call Leads to Two Arrest
Washington County Sheriff's Office reports the arrest of two Bonifay men after investigating a suspicious vehicle report. During the early morning hours of March 20, 2017, Washington County Sheriff's Cpl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RickeyStokesNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chipley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug Bust at Economy Lodge Bonifay
|5 hr
|Paul Grant
|1
|Overpaid Teachers (Oct '14)
|17 hr
|Yep
|216
|washington county growing
|21 hr
|get rid of civ ass
|46
|panama news herold
|Mon
|Moss Hill Road Re...
|2
|Spring breakers arrested for taunting gator (Mar '11)
|Mar 19
|LocalStdboy
|62
|Sunny Hills MSBU
|Mar 19
|get rid of civ ass
|7
|Looking for vinyl work.
|Mar 18
|Cryssg87
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chipley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC