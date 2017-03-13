Speeding in School Zone Lands One in ...

Speeding in School Zone Lands One in Jail

Chipley, FL: Washington County Sheriff's Office reports the arrest of an Illinois man after deputies observed the suspect speeding through Vernon school zone. On March 15, 2017, at approximately 2:20pm, WCSO Deputy Landon Fries observed a Dodge Charger bearing an Illinois license plate speeding through an active school zone near Vernon Elementary School.

