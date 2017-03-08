Play houses announces dates for the S...

Play houses announces dates for the Spanish Trail Opry

8 min ago Read more: Washington County News

The Spanish Trail Playhouse will again honor legendary country music with their Spanish Trail Opry, at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 8 and at 3 2p.m. Sunday, April 9. The Opry will consist of timeless country music classics by artists like Merle Haggard, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, Floyd Cramer and more.

