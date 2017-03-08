Play houses announces dates for the Spanish Trail Opry
The Spanish Trail Playhouse will again honor legendary country music with their Spanish Trail Opry, at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 8 and at 3 2p.m. Sunday, April 9. The Opry will consist of timeless country music classics by artists like Merle Haggard, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, Floyd Cramer and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington County News.
Add your comments below
Chipley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sunny hill news (Jan '16)
|7 hr
|get rid of civ ass
|257
|Truth about chipley. (Feb '13)
|11 hr
|What
|142
|Foster Folly is Biased (Sep '10)
|Mar 7
|get rid of civ ass
|271
|washington county growing
|Mar 7
|swampman
|45
|Sunny Hills/Oak Hill taxpayers getting screwed! (Oct '13)
|Mar 5
|get rid of civ ass
|192
|I'm bored
|Feb 27
|Peter Griffin
|2
|How can Jones be Civic President? Here's your ...
|Feb 22
|Moss Hill Road Re...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Chipley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC