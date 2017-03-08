Play houses announces dates for the Spanish Trail Opry

The Spanish Trail Playhouse will again honor legendary country music with their Spanish Trail Opry, at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 8 and at 3 2p.m. Sunday, April 9. The Opry will consist of timeless country music classics by artists like Merle Haggard, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, Floyd Cramer and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington County News.