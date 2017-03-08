Open auditions announced for Steel Magnolias

The Spanish Trail Playhouse will hold open auditions for Steel Magnolias from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, March 20 at The Spanish Trail Playhouse located at 680 Second Street in Chipley. Steel Magnolias will take the stage Friday, May 12 through Sunday, May 14. Steel Magnolias will be directed by Kevin Russell and was written by Robert Harling.

