Mom praises her son's father for NOT paying child support

Dramatic moment fire crews use a hose to blast a man out of his car during traffic stop before cops shoot him dead Congressional Budget Office says 14 million people will lose healthcare by 2018 under House GOP proposal - with 24 MILLION people forecast to lose coverage by 2026 We're 'waiting by the phones and ready to go': Trump says government is prepared for monster snowstorm that will bury the Northeast and impact 50 million people Now Sean Spicer rows back on Trump's 'wiretapping' allegations - insisting the President used the term to mean 'surveillance broadly' when he accused Obama of monitoring his phone calls Revealed: Why sit-ups WON'T give you a flat stomach March Madness! 50 million people brace for up to TWO FEET of snow as monster nor'easter prepares to bury the Northeast with blizzard conditions More than 5,000 flights ALREADY cancelled for Tuesday as Northeast blizzard ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.