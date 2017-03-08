Man arrested on burglary, gun charges
A Bonifay man was arrested when Chipley Police Department responded March 8 to a disturbance call in which a gun was reported to be involved. Officers arrived in the late evening at a residence on South Blvd. and spoke with a man who reported seeing 25-year-old Daniel E. Harrell coming around his house carrying a firearm and placed it in his truck.
