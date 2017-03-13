Habitat for Humanity builds first home here since 2007
It's not unusual for college students to travel to Florida for Spring Break - but the mission of 11 students from Pennsylvania's Clarion University doesn't fit the regular beach party agenda. The students have spent the past week working on Washington County's first Habitat for Humanity home build since 2007.
