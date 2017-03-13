Guettler & Guettler donates to county

Guettler & Guettler donates to county

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Washington County News

CHIPLEY – One Washington County road project received a helping hand from a local family-owned business. Guettler and Guettler, Inc. recently donated about $15,000 worth of  thermoplastic striping to stripe a two-mile stretch of Brickyard Road spanning east from Orange Hill Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chipley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Overpaid Teachers (Oct '14) 5 hr ThomasA 206
News Vernon High School's record-breaking signing day (Feb '16) 9 hr hcf6 8
Truth about chipley. (Feb '13) Wed New Day 144
News Hells Angels To Start First Chapter In Florida (Jun '08) Tue ThomasA 263
The Who? (Mar '16) Tue anonymous 90
Sunny Hills/Oak Hill taxpayers getting screwed! (Oct '13) Mar 14 Moss Hill Road Re... 193
Chipley Football Mar 14 Chipley Fan 1
See all Chipley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chipley Forum Now

Chipley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chipley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Chipley, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,464 • Total comments across all topics: 279,598,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC