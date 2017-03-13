Guettler & Guettler donates to county
CHIPLEY – One Washington County road project received a helping hand from a local family-owned business. Guettler and Guettler, Inc. recently donated about $15,000 worth of thermoplastic striping to stripe a two-mile stretch of Brickyard Road spanning east from Orange Hill Road.
