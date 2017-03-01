Drug Task Force arrests one on weapons and narcotics charges
A Chipley man is facing multiple weapons and narcotics charges following an investigation by the Washington County Drug Task Force, which is comprised of the Washington County Sheriff's Office and Chipley Police Department. According to reports, Chipley police officers and WCSO deputies arrested Jeffrey B. Driggers after traffic violations by the vehicle in which Driggers was a passenger led to a traffic stop.
