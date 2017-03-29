Chipley Police Needs Your Help Identi...

Chipley Police Needs Your Help Identifying This Person

The Chipley Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying a suspect in relation to a recent car burglary. The suspect pictured below was captured by store security surveillance using a stolen debit card obtained from a vehicle burglary that occurred on 03/29/2017.

