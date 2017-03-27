Chipley PD warns of car burglaries

1 hr ago

Chipley Police Chief Scott Thompson is reminding residents to secure their vehicles in the wake of two active car burglary investigations that occurred Wednesday on the south side of Chipley in the area of Harrell Square. "Circumstances surrounding these burglaries are not similar in nature as one burglary was the result of a vehicle being unlocked, and the second the result of a window being broken and items removed," said Thompson.

