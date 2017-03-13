Chipley moving forward on Mongoven bu...

Chipley moving forward on Mongoven building

The City of Chipley is taking steps in preparation for assuming ownership of the Mongoven Building, located at the corner of Fifth Street and South Railroad Avenue. The city took physical custody of the property in 2008 by court order, although the building still belongs to Dennis and Sally Carrasquillo.

