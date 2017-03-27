Chipley man arrested for grand theft ...

Chipley man arrested for grand theft auto, drug possession

1 hr ago Read more: Washington County News

Florida Highway Patrol reports a state trooper was patrolling in the area of State Road 79 and Veteran Road when he observed a seatbelt violation and initiated a traffic stop on a 2016 Mazda. The driver was identified as Jeffrey Trey Paridon 31, of Chipley.

