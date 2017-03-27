Burglary, credit card fraud suspect i...

Burglary, credit card fraud suspect identified: Police searching for Chipley woman

The Chipley Police Department has identified a suspect involved in a vehicle burglary that subsequently led to the fraudulent use of a credit card. The suspect has been identified as Brittany Leigh Davis, a 30-year-old white female from Chipley.

