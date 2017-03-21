a Experience Compassiona : Interactive tour immerses visitors into life of impoverished children

The Chipley and Marianna campuses of Rivertown Community Church have partnered with Compassion International to inspire empathy and compassion for children living in impoverished nations. The "Compassion Experience" beings Friday, March 24, in the parking lot of the Marianna RCC campus and will run through Monday, March 27. There, visitors will embark on a self-guided journey where they will be immersed in the lives and stories of two children living in the Philippines and the Dominican Republic.

