Watkins leaves legacy of conservation

Watkins leaves legacy of conservation

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Washington County News

CHIPLEY – The loss of local nature advocate Wayne Watkins is being felt deeply in Washington County, especially in the nature conservation community. Watkins, along with his wife Cynthia, founded the Seacrest Wolf Preserve in Chipley in 1999, Florida's only wolf preserve and rescue sanctuary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chipley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sunny hill news (Jan '16) 19 hr get rid of civ ass 228
How can Jones be Civic President? Here's your ... 19 hr get rid of civ ass 5
Truth about chipley. (Feb '13) Thu Just Asking 141
Washington county Sheriff's department Tue Voters employees 7
Young's Piggly Wiggly - Chipley PRICES ARE UP (Jul '16) Tue Be nice 17
Sunny Hills MSBU Feb 7 get rid of civ ass 3
Glen zanetic (Aug '15) Jan 25 ima parent 11
See all Chipley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chipley Forum Now

Chipley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chipley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Chipley, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,043 • Total comments across all topics: 278,729,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC