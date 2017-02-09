Watkins leaves legacy of conservation
CHIPLEY – The loss of local nature advocate Wayne Watkins is being felt deeply in Washington County, especially in the nature conservation community. Watkins, along with his wife Cynthia, founded the Seacrest Wolf Preserve in Chipley in 1999, Florida's only wolf preserve and rescue sanctuary.
