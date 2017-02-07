Walking for a cause

CHIPLEY – Whether they're watching a loved one struggle or fighting a battle of their own, addiction is something many deal with - but most fight it behind closed doors. Jim Downs - known as "Big Jim" around the Panama City Rescue Mission where he spent the last year getting sober - is taking a cross country walk to change the way addiction is seen and dealt with.

