Tigers are District Champs
The Chipley Tigers defeated the Baker Gators 69-60 Friday, once again claiming the District 3-1A championship and showing their status as a 1A basketball powerhouse. Sophomore Kelvin Dean and Senior Adrian Sims made all of Chipley's 29 first half points, with Dean being the game's led scorer at 24 points.
