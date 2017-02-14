Rafsky sentenced to life, plus 200 years
In a likely bid to prevent a jury's death sentence recommendation, the second defendant in the 2014 brutal murder of Washington County retired game warden James "Coon" Shores pled no contest Monday before Circuit Judge Christopher N. Patterson. Testimony indicated Shores found Dillon Scott Rafsky and his co-defendant, Zachary Taylor Wood, on family property after they had burglarized Shore's old homestead near Johnson Road in Chipley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington County News.
Add your comments below
Chipley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sunny Hills/Oak Hill taxpayers getting screwed! (Oct '13)
|38 min
|Moss Hill Road Re...
|163
|Hells Angels To Start First Chapter In Florida (Jun '08)
|10 hr
|Cjay81
|259
|Northwest Florida Home Center-Jerry Everett (Oct '12)
|Sun
|Country
|23
|sunny hill news (Jan '16)
|Sun
|Moss Hill Road Re...
|229
|The Who? (Mar '16)
|Sat
|anonymous
|88
|Chipley Streets
|Feb 11
|we the people
|6
|Shelly the scammer (Aug '14)
|Feb 11
|Cabbage
|866
Find what you want!
Search Chipley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC