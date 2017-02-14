Rafsky sentenced to life, plus 200 years

In a likely bid to prevent a jury's death sentence recommendation, the second defendant in the 2014 brutal murder of Washington County retired game warden James "Coon" Shores pled no contest Monday before Circuit Judge Christopher N. Patterson. Testimony indicated Shores found Dillon Scott Rafsky and his co-defendant, Zachary Taylor Wood, on family property after they had burglarized Shore's old homestead near Johnson Road in Chipley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington County News.