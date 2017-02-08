KMS fourth graders make dish gardens

KMS fourth graders make dish gardens

The children were supplied with a sample dish garden before beginning their gardening adventure. All the materials and supplies – a variety of succulents, containers, soil, rocks and pebbles, and even a “critter” – were supplied free of charge.

