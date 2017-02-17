Enterprise man arrested

Enterprise man arrested

CHIPLEY – On February 16, the Chipley Police Department conducted a traffic stop after receiving reports of a white Nissan pickup truck driving recklessly on Highway 90.  A search of the vehicle lead to discovery of a controlled substance in the possession of Cotter. The controlled substance was identified as Alprazolam commonly known as Xanax, a schedule IV controlled substance.

