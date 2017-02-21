Deputya s act of kindness leads to arrests

A deputy was patrolling in the area of Leonard Drive around 11:21 p.m. on Feb. 18 when he observed a woman having vehicle trouble and stopped to offer help. During the course of rendering assistance, the deputy ran an information check on the vehicle and its occupants - Christopher Crunkelton, 34, of Bunyon Drive in Chipley and Patricia Stevenson, 38, of Eighth Street in Chipley.

