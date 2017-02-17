Commissioners to appoint MSBU committee
CHIPLEY – The Washington County Board of Commissioners is expected to establish a committee that will serve as a liaison and address concerns of those living in the Sunny Hills Municipal Services Benefit Unit . Residents have long expressed their dissatisfaction with quality of services received in the community, and commissioners hope the committee will help resolve linger problems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington County News.
