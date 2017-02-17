Chipley seeks court order to combat nuisance

CHIPLEY – Chipley City Council members have given City Attorney Michelle Jordan the green light to pursue a court order that would allow the city to demolish the old Hicks house, located on Second Street. The motion passed when the council met in regular session Tuesday and will mark the beginning of the end of a more than two-year battle to have the vacant and condemned property brought into compliance with code enforcement ordinances.

