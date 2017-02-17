Chipley seeks court order to combat n...

Chipley seeks court order to combat nuisance

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Washington County News

CHIPLEY – Chipley City Council members have given City Attorney Michelle Jordan the green light to pursue a court order that would allow the city to demolish the old Hicks house, located on Second Street. The motion passed when the council met in regular session Tuesday and will mark the beginning of the end of a more than two-year battle to have the vacant and condemned property brought into compliance with code enforcement ordinances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chipley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sunny Hills/Oak Hill taxpayers getting screwed! (Oct '13) 10 hr Agree 175
Shelly the scammer (Aug '14) 10 hr wow 867
News Hells Angels To Start First Chapter In Florida (Jun '08) Feb 14 Cjay81 259
Northwest Florida Home Center-Jerry Everett (Oct '12) Feb 12 Country 23
sunny hill news (Jan '16) Feb 12 Moss Hill Road Re... 229
The Who? (Mar '16) Feb 11 anonymous 88
Chipley Streets Feb 11 we the people 6
See all Chipley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chipley Forum Now

Chipley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chipley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
 

Chipley, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,470 • Total comments across all topics: 278,949,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC