Chipley PD arrests 1 for shoplifting, drug possession
A Southport woman is facing multiple drug charges after being apprehended in connection with a shoplifting incident at the Chipley Walmart. Officers with the Chipley Police Department responded to the store Sunday in reference to a shoplifting.
Chipley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Price for Live Crayfish
|1 hr
|cgrant01
|2
|sunny hill news (Jan '16)
|1 hr
|Moss Hill Road Re...
|240
|Spring breakers arrested for taunting gator (Mar '11)
|8 hr
|Local
|60
|Sunny Hills/Oak Hill taxpayers getting screwed! (Oct '13)
|18 hr
|get rid of civ ass
|187
|I'm bored
|Sun
|can i
|1
|Club La Vela (Aug '16)
|Feb 24
|wayne
|4
|The MOB Banksters! (Jul '13)
|Feb 23
|ZIONISM IS RACISM
|4
