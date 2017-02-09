Chipley moves forward with several projects
The City of Chipley reviewed several on-going projects with the council met in workshop Thursday and will take further action when the board meets in regular session Tuesday. City Administrator Dan Miner advised the board the Interstate 10 utilities expansion project is slated for completion by the end of the year.
