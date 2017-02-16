Chipley Man Arrested on Multiple Charges

Chipley Man Arrested on Multiple Charges

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: RickeyStokesNews.com

The Washington County Sheriff's Office reports the apprehension of a felony fugitive taken into custody at the Summer Brook Apartments in Chipley, FL. The subject's arrest is the result of a Bay County Sheriff's Office Investigation stemming from approximately three weeks ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RickeyStokesNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chipley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sunny Hills/Oak Hill taxpayers getting screwed! (Oct '13) 2 hr get rid of civ ass 174
News Hells Angels To Start First Chapter In Florida (Jun '08) Feb 14 Cjay81 259
Northwest Florida Home Center-Jerry Everett (Oct '12) Feb 12 Country 23
sunny hill news (Jan '16) Feb 12 Moss Hill Road Re... 229
The Who? (Mar '16) Feb 11 anonymous 88
Chipley Streets Feb 11 we the people 6
Shelly the scammer (Aug '14) Feb 11 Cabbage 866
See all Chipley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chipley Forum Now

Chipley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chipley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Chipley, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,377 • Total comments across all topics: 278,924,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC