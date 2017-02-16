Chipley Man Arrested on Multiple Charges
The Washington County Sheriff's Office reports the apprehension of a felony fugitive taken into custody at the Summer Brook Apartments in Chipley, FL. The subject's arrest is the result of a Bay County Sheriff's Office Investigation stemming from approximately three weeks ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RickeyStokesNews.com.
